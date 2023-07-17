Riyadh – Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance, Mohammed Aljadaan, is heading the Kingdom’s delegation to the third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting under the Indian G20 Presidency.

The Saudi delegation also includes the Governor of the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), Ayman Alsayari, as well as officials from the finance ministry and SAMA, according to a statement.

Several topics will emerge in the third G20 FMCBG meeting, including the financial sector, the global economy besides global health, and sustainable financing.

The meeting will also discuss infrastructure, the international financial structure, global taxation, and financial inclusion.

The two-day event is scheduled to take place in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar during 17-18 July 2023, where India’s Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, will jointly chair the meeting with the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Shaktikanta Das.

Members of the G20 FMCBG will take part in the event along with guest countries and heads of international organisations. There will be a total of 520 participants across 66 delegations.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).