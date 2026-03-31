The Adipec 2026 Technical Conference Call for Papers invites engineers, scientists, and technical specialists to contribute to a globally respected energy programme.

As energy demand rises and systems grow more complex, the conference emphasizes innovation, operational excellence, and advanced technologies to enhance capacity and performance.

Contributors are encouraged to submit proposals featuring applied insights, data, and real-world case studies, which will be rigorously peer-reviewed to ensure high standards of quality, credibility, and relevance.

Key dates include the call opening on 23 March 2026, closing on 15 May 2026, author notifications on 23 June 2026, and the conference taking place from 2–5 November 2026.

Topics span areas such as AI and digital transformation, drilling and well delivery, field development, geoscience, health and safety, sustainable energy solutions, logistics, operational excellence, and workforce development.

The inaugural Adipec Technical Excellence Awards will recognize outstanding contributions in research, innovation, and industry impact.

Presented on 4 November, the awards aim to promote high standards, support emerging talent, and ensure fair recognition.

Haitham Al Jenaibi, EVP Development and Production (Gas), ADNOC Upstream, Adipec 2026 Technical Conferences Chairman, said: “Energy is the backbone of economic stability and global progress. As global demand grows, the world needs energy systems that are resilient, reliable and built to perform under pressure, requiring disciplined execution across infrastructure, operations and technology. The Adipec Technical Conferences drive this execution forward, bringing together the solutions and expertise that strengthen infrastructure, elevate performance and build the resilience essential for long term growth.”

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