ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) today participated in the Tawdheef 2022 career fair. As the platinum sponsor of the event, ADIB has taken an active role in the development and recruitment of local Emirati talent.

Tawdheef is the UAE's leading event for employment for Emirati professionals. The platform is designed to help nationals navigate the modern workforce and obtain a foothold in their careers.

ADIB’s participation is in line with the UAE government’s efforts to encourage Emiratisation across the financial services industry, and places emphasis on the commitment to empowering local youth and the UAE national talent pool.

The recruitment, development, and promotion of local talent in the UAE have been at the core of ADIB’s human resources strategy. The bank hired around 320 UAE nationals in different positions including senior management roles in 2022 alone. The recruitment drive has increased their Emiratisation ratio to 45%.

Bushra Al Shehhi, Head of Human Resources at ADIB, said, “ADIB is proud to support the development of young UAE nationals as they begin their transition into the workforce, as well as experienced professionals seeking to broaden their horizons. We are constantly seeking skilled Emiratis to join the bank, and we recognise the importance of nurturing talent in the local community.”