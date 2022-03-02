ABU DHABI- Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the leading international financial centre, today hosted a delegation of high-profile business leaders from Israel, as the two countries continue to explore bilateral growth and investments opportunities.

The forum was hosted as part of Abu Dhabi’s long-term economic commitment to attract and retain new businesses and investors to its hub, and to foster stronger ties and collaborations between Israel and the UAE following the landmark Abraham Accords agreement in 2020.

Commenting on the forum, Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, said, "ADGM is pleased to once again host the 2nd business forum, bringing together the two bustling business communities to explore potential partnerships and growth prospects. We understand the importance of providing strategic access to growth markets in the region, facilitating efficient capital-raising, enabling flexible transactions, and always at the cutting edge of progress for our stakeholders and investors.

With our Abu Dhabi partners, ADGM looks forward to supporting Israeli businesses, investors and start-ups to establish their presence and realise their growth in this region."

The UAE ambassador to Israel, Mohamed Al Khaja, commented, "I am excited to see Emiratis and Israelis show the world what can be accomplished through the joint efforts of our business sectors. Towards that end, we must link our financial institutions, east financial transactions, the flow of capital and investments to realise the true potential of the two markets working together in unison."

He added that the partnership can increase the competitiveness of companies in both countries to better compete in the international arena.

The forum saw high-profile Abu Dhabi leaders sharing invaluable insights and knowledge on next wave of investment trends and the cross-border growth opportunities between the two economies. Senior leaders from Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Mubadala, G42, ADNOC, and Masdar discussed the robust investment offerings and landscape of the UAE capital, highlighting the key players in the Abu Dhabi-Israeli investment scene.

The second panel session focused on key economic and regulatory trends in Abu Dhabi, including growing diversification and a rise in financial investment opportunities, and how these contribute to launching a successful venture in the emirate, and featured speakers from ADGM, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Abu Dhabi Residents Office, and Hub71 participated in the second session.

Dozens of publicly traded Israeli firms attended the forum, including companies in key sectors such fintech, agtech, and medical technology, as well as real estate.

"Israeli companies are warmly invited to take advantage of opportunities to pilot, grow and build mega-scale projects in and with the help of the UAE’s business sector. As firm believers that peace leads to prosperity, we will help Israel companies open new markets and reach global scale," Al Khaja added.

Bilateral trade between the two nations has already topped $1 billion according to estimates by the UAE-Israel Business Council and is projected to grow further this year to $2 billion.