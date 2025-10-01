As part of Abu Dhabi’s economic delegation visit to United States, Abu Dhabi Customs, led by Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Customs, held a meeting with the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP)-New York Office, at its headquarters in the World Trade Center, Manhattan.

The delegation was welcomed by Francis Russo, CBP Director of Field Operations.

Discussions focused on exchanging expertise and best practices in customs management and exploring opportunities for future collaboration, particularly in digital transformation and the adoption of emerging technologies to streamline global trade.

Both sides discussed the importance of integrating artificial intelligence and advanced technology into modernising customs operations, thereby enhancing efficiency and striking a balance between trade facilitation and strengthened oversight. Abu Dhabi Customs presented its pilot project, the “Trusted Digital Trade Corridor,” while the US side highlighted its “Broker Management Programme”.

Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori stated, "This meeting marks a milestone in the journey of cooperation between Abu Dhabi Customs and US Customs and Border Protection. Through sharing expertise and the latest innovations, especially in the fields of digital transformation and trade facilitation, we can build customs operations that are more secure, efficient, and future-ready, ultimately serving the interests of both countries and supporting the stability and efficiency of global supply chains.”

For his part, Francis Russo said, "We welcome the Abu Dhabi Customs delegation to our field office in New York and are pleased with this constructive exchange that reflects the strength of the partnership between our administrations. Sharing best practices in technology, oversight, and trade facilitation is a valuable endeavor, enabling us to jointly address the challenges of modern global trade and seize its opportunities.”

The visit concluded with a tour of the 64th floor of One World Trade Center, followed by a commemorative photo session.

This visit comes within the framework of strengthening cooperation between the UAE Customs and US Customs and Border Protection, opening new horizons for partnership in deploying advanced technology, improving shipping procedures, and developing trusted trade channels between the UAE and the United States.