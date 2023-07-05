Abu Dhabi, Ajman and Dubai have been rated among the world’s five safest cities, strengthening the country’s position as an ideal destination to work and live in terms of security and stability, according to data released by Numbeo, a global provider of data on economic, social and safety areas.

The first half of 2023 data showed the UAE capital being rated the safest city globally, followed by Ajman at number two and Dubai at number five. Abu Dhabi has consistently been topping the chart since 2022.

While Doha and Taipei came in third and fourth positions, respectively. Ranked eighth, Muscat was the only other city across the region to be featured in the top 10.

Last month, a survey released by the Department of Community Development (DCD) showed that more than 93 per cent of Abu Dhabi residents feel safe when walking alone at night.

Numbeo releases data and rankings of hundreds of cities on a yearly and half-yearly basis on a number of topics, including quality of life, crime, healthcare, pollution and traffic.

Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, said the high ranking in the Numbeo index came as a result of the high level of significance given by His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Federal Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, and the support of Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi Crown Prince of the Emirate of Ajman, Chairman of the Executive Council of Ajman, to enhance security and safety in the emirate.

Sheikh Sultan pointed out that many projects and security initiatives have been implemented to reduce crime, enhance road traffic safety, respond quickly to emergencies and provide high-quality services.

He elaborated that the high position also reflects the huge foreign investment that the country attracts as a result of the safety aspect.

