The Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority announced that the crossing terminal in Haql, Tabuk province, resumed dealing with passengers, importers, and exporters on Wednesday.
During the closure period, crossing operations took place via the border towns of Halat Ammar in Tabuk, and Al-Haditha in Jouf.
According to figures for 2021, 28,858 vehicles and trucks departed, and 30,756 entered, via the Durra crossing, the authority revealed, while customs data showed that there were 1,855 import and export movements totaling 39,000 tons.
