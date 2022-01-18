RIYADH: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said on Monday that it destroyed eight drones launched toward Saudi Arabia, according to Al-Ekhbariya TV.



“We have observed and are following a hostile escalation by the Houthis using drones,” the coalition said in a statement.



Earlier on Monday, the coalition said three of the drones were targeting the Kingdom’s southern region, adding that some of the bomb-laden drones were launched from Sanaa International Airport.



In an earlier incident claimed by the Houthis, three people were killed in an explosion and subsequent fire involving three petroleum tankers at a storage plant in Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.



The coalition said it said it had began airstrikes targeting terrorist leaders north of Sanaa in response to the threat, adding “the operational situation requires continued strikes in response to the threat.”



Coalition air forces carried out 24-hour air operations over Sanaa and F-15 attack aircraft destroyed two ballistic missile launchers that were used in Monday’s attacks.



The coalition said the Houthis’ hostile attacks on civilians in Saudi Arabia and the UAE are war crimes whose perpetrators must be held accountable, and urged people in Sanaa to stay away from Houthi strongholds and camps to ensure their safety.



“We will implement a comprehensive deterrence operation to neutralize the sources of the threat,” the coalition said, adding that F-15 and F-16 aircraft are preparing for joint operations and targeting Houthi leaders was among the top priorities.



Meanwhile, the coalition said it carried out 39 operations targeting the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Marib, killing 230 fighters and destroying 21 military vehicles in the last 24 hours.

