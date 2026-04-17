Uganda’s domestic airlines are set to impose an industry-wide fuel surcharge from May 1, 2026, as supply disruptions linked to the Middle East conflict push up oil prices and drive a sharp rise in operating costs.

The surcharge, ranging from $25 to $50 per flight leg, is expected to hit high-end tourism, the main driver of local air travel in Uganda.

AeroLink, a leading charter and scheduled tourism flights operator, said on Wednesday that “all tickets issued on or after May 1, 2026, will reflect a surcharge of $25 per sector.” A return ticket will rise by $50, marketing manager Njeri Rajah said.

Eagle Air also signalled it would adjust fares to reflect rising Jet A-1 costs.“We are getting the new price schedule for aviation fuel from the suppliers anytime now. That increase will be factored into the ticket price for next month,” said Capt Tony Rubombora, accountable manager at Eagle Air.

Rubombora warned the surcharge could remain in place for at least three months, even if a ceasefire is reached in the US-Israel war with Iran, as Brent crude is traded on three-month futures.

The US-Israel war with Iran has triggered a shortage of Jet A-1 and disrupted global aviation, with major carriers cutting routes, grounding aircraft or imposing fuel surcharges.“Today, I shipped some cargo to Germany using DHL, and they have already implemented the surcharge. It’s inevitable for the next few months,” Rubombora said.

Tony Otoa, chief corporate affairs officer at Uganda National Oil Company (Unoc), said local prices would rise after April in line with global crude trends, though “not prohibitive like in other countries” as the state maintains supply.

Tourism hitIn a statement dated April 15, AeroLink, the largest operator flying tourists to Uganda’s national parks, said it had initially absorbed the cost shock.“Over the past few weeks, we have explored every viable alternative to shield you from these external pressures. However, to sustain our operational integrity, we must now implement a fuel surcharge across our route network, effective May 1, 2026,” the airline said.

Tickets issued before May 1 will not be affected, but amendments will attract the surcharge.

Fuel is the second-largest cost for airlines after labour, accounting for about 27 percent of operating expenses, according to IATA.

Uganda sources all its petroleum products from Gulf refineries via the Strait of Hormuz, which remains under a dual blockade by Iranian forces and the US Navy.

The disruption has driven a sustained increase in aviation fuel prices, feeding into higher costs for local operators.

The surcharge move, however, contrasts with government assurances of adequate fuel stocks.

On April 14, Unoc said it had received 119 million litres of petrol at the Kipevu terminal in Mombasa and planned further imports this month, including 283 million litres of petrol, 180 million litres of diesel and 25 million litres of aviation fuel to cover demand through May.

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