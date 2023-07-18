Stakeholders in the agricultural sector have harped on the need to explore the untapped opportunities within Nigeria’s agricultural sector and reinvigorate the role of millets as a key driver of economic growth, social development and environmental sustainability.

The call was made during the commemoration of the 2023 International Year of Millets, organised by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the World Food Programme (WFP), in close collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The FAO representative in Nigeria and to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Mr Fred Kafeero, while delivering his address, said Nigeria can transform millet’s value chain, elevating it from being a mere staple to a strategic crop that contributes to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Kafeero, however, reiterated FAO’s commitment to offering technical assistance to the Nigerian government in its efforts to promote the cultivation, consumption and commercialisation of millets.

“Millets, though tiny but mighty grains, have played an important role in the sustenance and nourishment of communities across the globe.

“They are resilient crops that have withstood the test of time, adapting to various agro ecological conditions and feeding generations. We recognise their immense nutritional value and their contribution to food security, poverty alleviation and sustainable agriculture.”

“As FAO, we want to reaffirm our commitment in offering technical assistance to the government of Nigeria in its efforts to promote the cultivation, consumption and commercialisation of millets.

“Together with all of you and with renewed enthusiasm and determination, there is no doubt we will harness the potential of millets to combat hunger, malnutrition and the challenges posed by climate change.”

Mrs Sugra Mamood, the Director, Food Safety at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, noted Nigeria has a long-standing history of cultivating and consuming millet.

Mamood noted that the country can enhance agricultural sustainability, reduce vulnerability to climate change and improve livelihoods for farmers through promotion of the crop.

“Millet is not only a nutrient-rich crop, packed with essential vitamins, minerals and dietary fibre, it is also resilient to harsh climatic conditions and requires less water compared to other staple crops.

“By highlighting and promoting the various dishes made with millet, we pay homage to our cultural heritage while recognising its immense potential in addressing the food and nutrition security challenges we face today,” Mamood noted.

The Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Shri G. Balasubramanian, said millet already is part of the staple diet in the sub-Saharan region and if suitably harnessed, can lead to food sufficiency in the arid regions of the world.

He noted that the government of India has been on the forefront of making millets popular and ensuring that it becomes a part of regular diet for millions through the Indian Millet Initiative, which is trying to bring efficiency in the entire millet supply-chain for better millet production, processing and distribution.

Balasubramanian stated that his country has extended cooperation to Nigeria in ensuring assistance with technical and knowledge sharing relating to millet crops, research and development for development of better varieties.

