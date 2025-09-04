Embraer’s E-Jets E2 family has received Type Acceptance Certification from the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA). The certification confirms the aircraft meet local regulatory standards, enabling commercial operations in South Africa.

The E190-E2 and E195-E2 models offer operational flexibility, allowing airlines to match capacity with demand and increase frequencies.

According to Embraer, the jets are the most fuel-efficient single-aisle aircraft currently in service, providing 17.3% (E190-E2) and 29% (E195-E2) better fuel efficiency per seat compared to the previous E-Jet generation.

The certification follows Airlink’s recent lease agreement with Azorra for 10 E195-E2 aircraft, with first deliveries expected later this year and the full fleet arriving by 2027. Each aircraft seats up to 136 passengers in a two-by-two configuration. The new jets will support Airlink’s expansion across high-demand and emerging routes in sub-Saharan Africa.

Embraer Commercial Aviation president and CEO Arjan Meijer said the E2 jets are "perfectly suited to support Airlink’s ambitious growth plans across Southern Africa."

Airlink CEO de Villiers Engelbrecht noted that the certification of the E195-E2 and its Pratt & Whitney PW1900G engines are key milestones ahead of their entry into service.

With SACAA certification in place, Embraer’s E2 jets are cleared for commercial operations in South Africa. The aircraft are expected to play a significant role in the country’s regional aviation market.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).