Rwanda has scrapped the export licence to improve the business climate as well as stimulate the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The Ministry of Trade and Industry said licences will no longer be required for businesses, except when required by the importing country.

As part of trade reforms in 2025, Trade and Industry minister Prudence Sebahizi also reviewed import licences in a move to reduce red tape for imports from the East African Community members and other countries globally.

An export licence is issued by states to authorise the export of specific goods in specific quantities to regional and international destinations. This licence, which is a critical component in international trade, ensures that exports comply with legal standards and international agreements.“Export licences were causing unnecessary delays to our exporters and costing money and time,” Mr Sebahizi told The EastAfrican.

While export licences help regulate goods that could have a significant impact on national security, foreign policy and economic stability, others have turned into non-tariff barriers.“Their removal will improve Rwanda’s business environment and allow more exports to take place,” the minister said, adding that it is intended to boost the competitiveness of SMEs.

The decision is part of broader reforms aimed at simplifying trade processes and fostering economic growth.“It is part of the broader Rwanda trade policy where the country wants to grow her exports from the current level of 15 percent GDP to 30 percent,” said John Kalisa, executive chairman of the Business Advisory Council based in Kigali.

“Scrapping those export and import licences is intended to stimulate the growth of SMEs so that they are part of global and regional businesses. It is also part of Rwanda's Doing Business agenda, where they are nurturing entrepreneurship.”The reforms also include a shift in the handling of import permits, which will now only be issued for high-risk products.

Quality and safety licences and permits issued by regulatory bodies, including the Rwanda Food and Drug Authority, Rwanda Inspectorate, Competition and Consumer Protection Authority, and Rwanda Standards Board, will now be valid for five years.

These licences will be renewable upon compliance with regulatory standards, although those related to the import of pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and medical devices are excluded from the new terms.

This change is expected to reduce regulatory hurdles and expedite the import process for low-risk goods.

In order to support domestic industries, service fees for SMEs have been waived entirely.

For larger enterprises, service fees have been capped at $71.46 (Rwf100,000) payable to the National Treasury through the Rwanda Standards Board account.

