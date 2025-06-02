In May 2025, GoodApp, a South African-born home services platform, was named Start-Up of the Year at the prestigious Intelligent ICT Awards, an honour that not only recognises technical achievement but also affirms the growing momentum behind purpose-driven African innovation.

Founded with a bold vision to reimagine how communities’ access essential services, GoodApp is quickly becoming a case study in what’s possible when local talent meets global ambition. More than just a service marketplace, it is a digital infrastructure layer that connects customers with vetted professionals ranging from electricians and plumbers to beauticians, handymen, massage therapists, and more, all at the tap of a button.

At the helm of the company’s technological evolution is Prakhar Srivastava, Chief Executive Officer, whose product leadership has enabled the platform to scale rapidly across South Africa’s urban hubs.

“We believe technology should be transformational, not just functional,” says Srivastava. “GoodApp was created to remove friction from everyday life and unlock opportunity for both users and service providers.”

The team’s journey from a bootstrapped concept to an award-winning platform underscores the broader need for more investment in African tech ecosystems. While recognition is valuable, Srivastava emphasises that startups need more than applause, they need capital, infrastructure, mentorship, and regulatory environments that allow innovation to thrive.

Across the continent, a new generation of techpreneurs is building solutions that are locally grounded yet globally scalable. From fintech and agritech to healthtech and edtech, African founders are no longer just responding to problems, they’re anticipating them.

“It takes an ecosystem,” notes Srivastava. “Investors, regulators, customers, and collaborators must come together with a shared belief that tech is not just an industry, but a vehicle for inclusive growth.”

GoodApp’s rise is a testament to that philosophy. Its platform prioritises trust, quality, and community upliftment, with every service provider undergoing rigorous vetting, background checks, and performance monitoring. Customer ratings and reviews ensure transparency, while technology enables seamless access for users across income levels and geographies.

Srivastava concludes:

“As African digital economies continue to expand, platforms like GoodApp show what’s possible when ambition meets support – and when startups are given the resources to scale.

To policymakers: build frameworks that encourage innovation.

To investors: look beyond the spreadsheet – see the vision.

To founders: build with purpose, and build for people.

Because the next global tech success story won’t just come from Silicon Valley. It will come from Soweto, Nairobi, Lagos, or Khayelitsha. And when it does, it will be because someone chose to back an idea that mattered.”

