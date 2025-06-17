Arab Finance: Reserve money (MO) in Egypt increased to EGP 2.166 trillion by the end of May 2025, up from EGP 2.045 trillion at the end of April 2025, according to data from the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

It is worth noting that at the end of May 2024, MO stood at EGP 1.827 trillion.

Data also showed that net foreign assets stood at EGP 492.332 billion end-May, down from EGP 605.259 billion in April. However, they were higher than the recorded foreign assets of EGP 458.630 billion in May 2024.

Meanwhile, net domestic assets amounted to EGP 1.673 trillion at the end of May, rising from EGP 1.440 trillion end-April.

In May 2025, net domestic assets reached EGP 1.368 trillion.

The CBE revealed before that Egypt's net international reserves (NIR) reached $48.526 billion at the end of May 2025.