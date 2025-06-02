In today’s economy, businesses lose up to 30% of revenue annually due to inefficiencies stemming from outdated systems and manual processes. Across Africa, enterprises are particularly overwhelmed by complexity, managing an average of 45 to 75 disconnected IT tools, while automation remains underutilised. However, this is changing rapidly.

At the forefront of change is the adoption and deployment of IT automation solutions. These tools and systems automate repetitive tasks and manual processes, reduce errors, and streamline operations and workflows.

In South Africa, Think Tank Software Solutions [TTSS] is at the forefront of this shift, partnering with global automation leaders such as Docusign, Workato, and Zapier. Case studies indicate that these automation tools can help African businesses cut turnaround times by up to 80%, reduce manual tasks by 80%, and boost ROI by as much as 291%.

“As businesses across the continent face growing pressure to do more with less, automation isn’t just a cost-saver; it’s a competitive edge,” says Greg Strydom, Managing Director at TTSS. “Our partnerships with leading platforms allow us to deliver secure, scalable, and simplified operations that drive measurable impact across HR, sales, procurement, and IT.

Three Powerhouse Platforms Enabling Real-World Transformation

Docusign: Compliance, Contracts & Speed

82% of agreements are completed in less than a day; 49% in under 15 minutes.

Automating agreement workflows leads to an 80% faster turnaround, 40% lower processing times, and significantly improved audit compliance.

TTSS uses Docusign to transform contract lifecycle management and reduce friction in high-risk environments.

Workato: No-Code Integration at Scale

3+ billion workflows automated per month across 11,000+ companies.

Delivers 291% average ROI over 3 years (Forrester TEI Report).

Enables “citizen automation” by empowering business users to build powerful integrations, no dev required.

TTSS uses Workato to connect finance, HR, and CRM systems, reducing IT backlogs and boosting enterprise agility.

Zapier: Lightweight, Instant Automation

Trusted by 3.4 million+ businesses, supporting over 8,000 app integrations.

Users report 40% productivity increases and a 38% drop in data entry time.

TTSS leverages Zapier for fast, affordable automation across SMEs and fast-scaling startups.

Automation That Fits the African Business Landscape

Whether it’s a large financial institution handling global contracts or a startup that automates lead capture, TTSS has made automation accessible, secure, and scalable across the continent for over a decade. The firm’s custom automation strategies decrease IT complexity while ensuring compliance and operational resilience.

“Automation is not a luxury, it’s the lever for sustainable growth and digital transformation,” concludes Strydom. “With the right solution and partner who understands how to implement efficiently and effectively, African businesses can move faster, serve customers better, and build truly modern operations. And that’s what we strive to do here at TTSS – make Africa perform at a global level.”

About Think Tank Software Solutions (TTSS)

Think Tank Software Solutions (TTSS) has been a leading provider of enterprise software solutions since 2010. Specialising in Ivanti products, Think Tank Software Solutions helps businesses automate IT operations, enhance digital experiences, and improve business outcomes. With a focus on tailored, strategic guidance and end-to-end support, Think Tank Software Solutions (TTSS) collaborates with clients to create custom solutions that align with their goals. As South Africa’s only Ivanti Premier Partner, TTSS offers exclusive expertise and industry-leading solutions that empower businesses to stay competitive and efficient in an evolving digital landscape.

Copyright © 2022 AfricaBusiness.com - All materials can be used freely, indicating the origin AfricaBusiness.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

