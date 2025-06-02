Pambili Natural Resources Corp. has commenced development of a cross-cut into the new gold target area previously identified by Hole EADD001 at GVM earlier this year.

Assays of the core retrieved from Hole EADD001 identified an anomalous zone of sulphide mineralized brecciated chert returning 1.2 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold over an apparent width of 17.2 metres beneath the historic workings at GVM mine. Mineralization appears to remain open along strike and at depth.

Pambili is developing the cross-cut from the recently developed sub-vertical shaft. The Company will extend a cross-cut southwards to the higher-grade lower contact (7m @ 2.00g/t Au including 2m @ 3.86g/t Au) as a priority and the lower-grade upper contact (2.19m @ 1.57g/t Au) as a secondary priority.

Pambili will process the material recovered from the cross-cut through the existing on-site stamp mill at GVM. At current gold prices, processing grades as low as 0.5 g/t can be profitable. Once the mineralized zone is encountered, any ore will be processed through the GVM gravity recovered gold (“GRG”) plant, which is currently being modified to facilitate the processing of larger quantities of ore.

Jon Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Pambili Natural Resources, commented:

“Pambili is at a pivotal growth point, with the development of the cross-cut at GVM being key to establishing the potential scale of gold mineralization at GVM. Core from Hole EADD001 suggests mineralization continues down-dip from the historical workings and we are optimistic about the future potential of the the East Adit.”

