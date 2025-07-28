Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt retreated on Sunday, with the 24-karat gold recording EGP 5,257.25 per gram for buying and EGP 5,285.75 for selling, as per iSagha’s data.

Also, the 22-karat gold price declined to EGP 4,819 for buying and EGP 4,845.25 per gram for selling.

The 21-karat gold price stood at EGP 4,600 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,625 for selling.

Likewise, the 18-karat gold price fell to EGP 3,942.75 per gram for buying and EGP 3,964.25 for selling.

The gold pound’s price amounted to EGP 36,800 for purchasing and EGP 37,000 for selling.