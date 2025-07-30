At Exxaro, a thriving Enterprise and Supplier Development (ESD) programme isn’t just a corporate obligation—it’s a powerful catalyst for economic enhancement. Fostering entrepreneurial talent and strengthening aspiring and existing suppliers through ESD, South African businesses can build resilient industries and even uplift the communities they serve. Exxaro Resources, a leading force in Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) development, continues to reinforce its commitment to sustainable MSME development through its ongoing partnering with Saica Enterprise Development (Saica ED).

At the heart of this collaboration is their Financial Excellence Programme, a transformative initiative designed to empower MSMEs with essential financial management skills. Beyond equipping entrepreneurs with the tools to navigate financial complexities, the financial excellence programme also enhances operational efficiency and cultivates long-term sustainability, which are key ingredients for thriving in today’s competitive market.

Tangible results: A proven track record

The impact of the financial excellence programme speaks for itself, with the success of its previous three cohorts.

Some of the key achievements from the 87 MSMEs that participated in the programme over the last three years include:



- Over a 65% increase in turnover and a 55% rise in net profit across all businesses.



- 102 new jobs created, further fuelling economic expansion.



- 16 MSMEs secured new contracts, enhancing their business reach.



- 17 MSMEs increased their market share, solidifying their presence in their respective industries.



- 4 MSMEs obtained loan funding, providing additional resources for growth.

These impressive milestones underscore the programme’s far-reaching influence and undeniable success in empowering entrepreneurs and fostering financial sustainability.

A programme that transforms businesses:

Participants have shared enthusiastic testimonials about the programme’s invaluable impact.

“The programme helped us introduce structured accounting systems, align our company with Sars regulations, and address VAT challenges. Our accountant was always available, ensuring our financial framework remained robust.” — Bonginkosi Clement Mashinini and Ntando Gratitude Mashele from Leaders in Business, a business that specialises in transportation of explosives, mining and drilling equipment.

“I’ve learned the importance of tracking performance, recording relevant data, and processing information for better decision-making.” — Molangoane Chuene Eric from Video production and photography.

“The program has taught me the importance of monitoring the company financial performance and to be always compliant.” Hendrick Seleka from Mahendy Trading Enterprise (PTY) LTD that specialises in supplying mine equipment and pest control services.

The journey continues: Cohort 4 takes flight:

With such proven success, Saica Enterprise Development is proud to announce the launch of Cohort 4 (Exxaro 4) of the Financial Excellence Programme to offer a group of entrepreneurs the opportunity to sharpen their financial acumen and build prosperous futures.

As this long-term collaboration flourishes in 2025, Exxaro Resources and Saica ED remain dedicated to driving meaningful economic transformation, empowering MSME, and paving the way for sustained business success.



All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).