Arab Finance: Egypt and Rwanda have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the transport sector, as per an official statement.

The signing came on the sidelines of a meeting between the Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration, and Egyptian Expatriates’ Affairs Badr Abdelatty and the Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Olivier Nduhungirehe.

Furthermore, Rwanda has allocated a land plot to the Egyptian government near its border with Tanzania to establish a logistics zone.

