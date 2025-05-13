Egypt recorded a significant improvement in its trade performance in February 2025, with exports surging by 24.1% and the trade deficit narrowing by 29.1% year-on-year. According to the latest monthly bulletin issued by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS), the trade deficit dropped to $2.33bn, down from $3.28bn in February 2024.

The value of Egyptian exports reached $4.43bn, up from $3.57bn in the same month last year. This increase was driven by stronger performances in several key sectors. Ready-made garments saw a sharp rise of 30.6%, while petroleum products climbed 12.2%. Exports of pasta and various food preparations grew by 9.3%, and plastics in their primary forms also posted a modest increase of 3.4%.

Despite the overall growth, some export categories experienced declines. Fresh fruit exports fell by 9.9%, fertilizers dropped by 17.2%, and potatoes declined by 5.2%. There was also a significant 32.3% decrease in the export of iron and steel products, including rods, sticks, corners, and wires.

On the import side, Egypt’s total imports dipped slightly by 1.4%, reaching $6.76bn in February 2025, compared to $6.85bn a year earlier. The value of imports rose for some commodities, notably petroleum products, which increased by 12.6%, and natural gas, which saw a sharp 150.6% spike. Imports of corn and soybeans also grew, by 40.8% and 12.9% respectively.

Meanwhile, imports of other goods declined. Wheat imports dropped by 13.2%, raw iron or steel materials fell by 33.7%, and pharmaceutical products decreased by 2.9%. Imports of plastics in their primary forms were also down by 6.8%.

These divs underscore Egypt’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its export base and manage import demand, as part of a broader strategy to support economic resilience and reduce pressure on foreign currency reserves.