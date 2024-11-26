SHARJAH - The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) reaffirmed its commitment to bolstering economic ties with the Republic of Rwanda during a meeting held at SCCI's headquarters between Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Chamber, and John Mirenge, Ambassador of Rwanda to the UAE, along with his accompanying delegation.

Discussions during the meeting centred on the potential inclusion of Rwanda in the Sharjah Chamber's annual trade mission to East Africa. This initiative reflects the Chamber's commitment to broadening investment collaboration between Sharjah and promising African markets.

The trade mission aims to establish new channels for trade and tourism exchange and promote joint investments with Rwanda across various economic sectors, thereby supporting the sustainable development plans of both sides.

Al Owais emphasised the importance of fostering cooperation with Rwanda's private sector to strengthen economic and investment ties. He noted that the promising indicators for future economic collaboration between the two sides are underpinned by the UAE's position as one of the leading sources of foreign direct investment in Rwanda.

These investments are primarily focused on key sectors, including energy, infrastructure, healthcare, agribusiness, oil and gas, manufacturing, construction, real estate, and tourism.

He emphasised that the dynamic opportunities emerging in Rwanda create a conducive environment for expanding Emirati investments in the coming period.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides underscored the significance of sustained efforts to deepen mutual economic ties. They also highlighted the need to build on the positive outcomes of the UAE-Rwanda Business Forum, hosted by the Sharjah Chamber in November 2023.