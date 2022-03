ABUJA- Nigeria's naira hit a record low of 585 naira per dollar on the black market on Friday, as dollar demand rose following this week's suspension of individual card withdrawals abroad by commercial banks.

The currency was quoted at 585 naira per dollar on the unofficial market, weaker than 583 naira in the previous session, traders said. It traded within a range of 413 to 417 naira on the official market.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Jason Neely)