PHOTO
The Nigerian naira rose to 1,276 per dollar in intra-day trading, its highest in a month, LSEG data showed, a day after the central bank hiked interest rates to tame inflation
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
The Nigerian naira rose to 1,276 per dollar in intra-day trading, its highest in a month, LSEG data showed
PHOTO
The Nigerian naira rose to 1,276 per dollar in intra-day trading, its highest in a month, LSEG data showed, a day after the central bank hiked interest rates to tame inflation
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024