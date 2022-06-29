Egypt - Green Modeling Contracting (GMC) is one of the leading construction companies in Egypt and the UAE, providing a wide array of top-quality services and solutions in infrastructure, commercial, residential, and landscape projects.

GMC has carried out several projects for government agencies since 2019, specifically for the Ministry of Interior, including Wadi Al-Natroun’s Rehabilitation Centre and the Khanka Police Training Facility, according to Abdel Rahman Gaweesh — Managing Director of GMC.

Daily News Egypt sat down with Gaweesh to learn more about the company’s business and expansion strategy in the Egyptian market.

Tell us about the company’s business and its inception.

Green Modeling Contracting is a member of Al-Gaweesh Contracting and was founded by Helmy Gaweesh in 1981 to implement various projects ranging from industrial to commercial for multinational companies and the public sector. We have executed over 50 prestigious largescale projects in different sectors so fars.

In 2006, the company limited its work in Egypt and expanded to the UAE and UK, but after the construction booming commenced in Egypt in the recent period mainly in the field of construction industry and real estate development, the company returned once again to invest in Egypt and participate in the urban renaissance being fostered by the state. Accordingly, the company reopened its headquarters in Egypt and increased its investments three years ago.

Since 2019, the company has carried out several projects for government agencies, specifically for the Ministry of Interior, including Wadi Al-Natroun’s Rehabilitation Centre and the Khanka Police Training Facility.

Furthermore, I would like to highlight that working with the Ministry of Interior was very important to GMC, and the latter has provided our team with all facilities and financing needed to carry out these projects in a very short time, the supported GMC and that why we are considering them our success partners.

Daily News Egypt sat down with Gaweesh to learn more about the company’s business and expansion strategy in the Egyptian market.

What other projects has the company constructed outside of Egypt?

The company succeeded outside Egypt in executing a variety of projects, most notably was the development of the Neuro Spinal Hospital in the UAE.

Who are your current clients?

We are cooperating with different and distinguished government clients, specifically the Ministries of Transportation and Interior, the New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA), and other state agencies in developing national projects.

We are also cooperating with private sector companies such as Green Solidaire, Larz, Merck, Shell, Pfizer, Azizi Developments, Al-Ahly Sabbour, Pepsi, Coca Cola, Shipsy, Exxonmobil, and others.

What qualifies a company to be a partner of some government agencies in the construction of some projects?

We are one of the very few fast-track companies, which is very important currently to accomplish the projects ahead of schedule with the target quality.

Besides, listening to the needs of our clients allows us to fully manage the project with attention to each detail. This outlook has enabled us to continue delivering unique services ever since GMC’s emergence in the market.

What is your plan to increase private sector clients?

We are currently cooperating with private sector companies and developing together several projects inside and outside of Cairo. Additionally, we are keen on achieving balance between our clients from the public and private sectors, which means increasing our clients from the private sector before the end of the current year.

What are the geographical areas in which GMC operates in Egypt?

The company executes projects in Cairo, the North Coast, 10th of Ramadan, the New Administrative Capital (NAC), New Cairo, Hadayek October, and Upper Egypt.

What is your expansion strategy in the coming period?

Our aim is to be the leading general contracting company in the MENA region, providing the highest level of support service in the industry and creative solutions to meet the challenges facing our clients on a daily basis. Moreover, the company intends to expand in the African market by opening a new branch in Tanzania to serve the region next year. Also, I believe that Libya is one of the most important markets that the company intends to expand to in light of Egypt’s strategy to reconstruct the country.

Please explain GMC’s efforts in implementing environmentally friendly projects in Egypt.

Green Modeling Contracting is one of very few companies that use green concrete in construction, which is very sustainable and lasts for a long time. Moreover, the company is using green energy sources in its work.

Furthermore, we are one of the major players in Egypt’s construction industry, thus the company has adopted several green solutions, including recycling and benefiting from pollutant emissions in electricity generation; heating and cooling for buildings, hospitals, and factories, which will lead to a doubling of energy generation efficiency at a lower cost per joule while cutting pollution.

Do you think that implementing such technology or using green sources puts more burdens on companies or clients?

On the contrary, this reduces the cost of projects by 35%, especially for mega and huge projects. This is actually quite important for companies operating in the NAC, as it is a smart and sustainable city that depends on solar energy in generating electricity for its buildings.

All public sector companies welcome and take good care of using this type of green architecture in order to ensure environmental sustainability. Additionally, the vast majority of raw materials needed for this type of green energy are available in the local market, and very few of them are imported from abroad.

Egypt is keen on developing green projects and is committed to environmentally friendly projects ahead of the COP 27. What are your plans to promote and support the state’s efforts to initiate and develop green projects?

Egypt has taken serious steps in transitioning to clean energy by initiating and developing several projects, namely the Benban Solar Park Project in Aswan and the establishment of the NAC as the first clean and smart city in the country.

We have already participated in supporting Egypt’s strategy to transition to clean and green energy. The aforementioned projects that we are working on cut carbon emission by 97%, making them green.

In your opinion, how has the Egyptian market been impacted by the current global challenges?

The current global challenges have had a real impact on the local market, as the Russian-Ukrainian War has led to a hike in the prices of raw materials. This is in addition to global inflation that has been on the rise since before the conflict, which has affected all economies.

However, eventually local companies will have to operate according to the current circumstances and adapt and adjust their plans. Green Modeling Contracting always updates and adjusts its strategy and plans according to changes in the market.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).