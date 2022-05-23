The Egyptian private sector is set to issue green bonds worth between $120 and $200 million, under the green transformation program, Minister of Planning Hala El-Said said in a statement on May 22nd.

Egypt has issued $750 million in green bonds to secure resources for green projects, mainly in the field of clean transportation, El-Said revealed.

El-Said stressed the importance of the private sector participation in the establishment of green principles in all economic activities.

The best way of participation would be achieved by partnerships between the public and private sectors through the Sovereign Fund of Egypt, she noted.

Earlier in May, Vice Minister of Finance for Fiscal Policies and Institutional Reform Ahmed Kouchouk announced that Egypt is seeking to issue green bonds and development bonds worth over $1 billion during the fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023.

