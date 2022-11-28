Egyptian exports to the United Kingdom surged by 77.6% year-on-year (YoY) during the first eight months of 2022, Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait said in a speech delivered on behalf of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly at the British Egyptian Business Association (BEBA) on November 25th.

The UK’s exports to Egypt jumped by 34.6% YoY in the eight months period ended on August 31st, Maait added.

The finance minister also revealed that around 1,640 British companies are operating in Egypt in a myriad of sectors, including services, manufacturing, energy, and financing.

On October 31st, Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir stated that the trade exchange between Egypt and the United Kingdom surged by 35% to around $2.917 billion in 2021 from $2.163 billion in 2020.

