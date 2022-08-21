Under the auspices of Banque Misr (BM), Egypt’s Chemical and Fertilisers Export Council, in cooperation with Egyptian Furniture Export Council, the Egyptian Commercial Service Office in Tanzania, and the Egyptian Exporters Association (Expolink) will embark on a trade mission to Tanzania from 26 to 30 September.

Khaled Abu Al-Makarem — Chairperson of the Chemical and Fertilisers Export Council — said that about 30 companies are scheduled to participate in the mission, pointing out that the mission will include an introductory meeting for participating companies on the needs of the Tanzanian market and laws related to investment and trade in Tanzania.

This is in addition to arranging field visits for companies to markets in Tanzania to determine products prices and market needs.

Furthermore, it will include bilateral meetings between businessmen and companies on both sides, field visits by Egyptian companies to their Tanzanian counterparts and to the industrial areas in which these companies are located.

Abu Al-Makarem added that a similar trade mission to Kenya is being planned from 4 to 8 October.

For his part, Mohamed Mageed — Executive Director of the Chemical and Fertilisers Export Council — said that the Council is scheduled to participate next Monday — in cooperation with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), Alexandria Businessmen Association, Merghem Investors Association, and the Chamber of Chemical Industries — in a workshop on development and sustainability in Alexandria.

