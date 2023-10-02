Egypt and Italy are considering further bilateral cooperation in the healthcare sector, according to a statement on October 1st.

This came as a result of a meeting between Egyptian Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdelghaffar and the Italian Ambassador to Cairo Michele Quaroni.

Both sides discussed ways to foster cooperation in the fields of medical staff training, healthcare investment, and exchange of expertise in the area of medical technology.

They also tackled potential cooperation between the two countries in manufacturing pharmaceuticals as well as increasing the Italian investments in Egypt’s healthcare sector.

