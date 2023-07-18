Egbin Power Plc has re-emphasized the derivable benefits of trees to environmental sustainability and biodiversity, as the GenCo joined Lagos State Government to commemorate this year’s Tree Planting Day.

According to the company, planting trees is one of the approaches it used to “protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, sustainably manage forests, combat desertification, and halt and reverse land degradation and halt biodiversity loss,” in line with Goal 15 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaking during the 2023 Tree Planting Day activities held at Egbin Power Plc, the Chief Executive Officer, Mokhtar Bounour, said the company has put a lot of efforts in making sure the environment is safe, clean and sustainable for everyone.

He said the company was particularly deliberate about its actions that promote sustainability, work-life balance and the well-being of employees.

“Our sustainability roadmap is well-defined, and this translates into an action plan that creates an enabling environment for our employees to offer their best at all times. As part of our tree plant initiative this year, we have planted over 200 trees within our facility including the football field to further strengthen our collective goal towards.

“The trees provide cover for sports lovers while watching their favourite team play on the field. Planting trees is a win-win for people and the planet. It is a simple and effective way to improve our lives and protect our environment. Therefore, as we work to bring energy to life responsibly, we remain committed to our stakeholders while we think globally and act locally in order to keep providing electricity that drives socio-economic development,” Bounour said.

Both the management and staff expressed excitement to join the Lagos State Government in commemorating this year’s Tree Planting Day, while noting that trees play important roles in the ecosystem such as providing food crops, offering shades, preserving biodiversity, beautifying and purifying the environment, amidst other derivable benefits.

“What we give to the environment is what the environment gives back to us. That is why at Egbin Power Plc we are conscious about the impact of our activities on the environment; hence we are committed to caring for our environment,” the GenCo said.

The Tree Planting Day is organised yearly by Lagos State Parks and Garden Agency (LASPARK). This year’s activity held under the theme: ‘Let’s Green Our City.’

