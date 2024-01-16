The Federal government has reiterated its resolve to prioritise standardisation of work environment across the country to ensure improved safe and healthy workplaces, and higher productivity.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, said this in Abuja recently when she visited the headquarters of the Nigeria Directorate of Employment (NDE), still under reconstruction, to assess the degree of completion of the project.

To achieve that standardisation, she disclosed that the Ministry of Labour and Employment would increase efforts in ensuring that factories and other workplaces comply with regulations and the minimum international best practices for the health and safety of the nation’s workforce.

She disclosed that in this new focus, the Ministry will incorporate the Labour unions as part of their inspections team to ensure that all work environments at factories meet the required standard and comply with laws and regulations.

The Minister maintained that in compliance with regulations, factories must be registered, their licences renewed, and their facilities and environments subjected to inspections for the protection of the employees and the public.

Onyejeocha stated that the Ministry would also reposition its skills development function along identified skills needs for both literate and non-literate beneficiaries, aimed at making them active contributors to national productivity and wealth creation.

A press statement signed by Olajide Oshundun, Director, Press & Public Relations of the Labour Ministry, quoted the Ministet saying; “This is about helping Nigerians get out of poverty. Human being is part of infrastructure. Once you get it right on your work force; get it right on employment, then the nation is on the right path.”

The statement further said; “The Labour Minister remarked that contrary to popular belief, the ministry’s mandate does not revolve around dispute resolution, as its responsibilities also include skill development and employment generation, as well as registration, inspection and renewal of licences of factories.

“Onyejeocha stated that the NDE headquarters, when completed, would give its workforce an environment conducive for quality work and increased productivity.

“The Minister commended the company handling the project, M/s Skaldon International Limited, on its professionalism and quality of work and urged them on the real time delivery of the project, which is targeted at the 1st quarter of 2024.”

Speaking earlier, Director General of National Directorate of Employment, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, appreciated the commitment of the Federal government to providing a more convenient location for the headquarters of the Directorate.

