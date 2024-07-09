TGI Group has advanced its commitment to green and digital job creation as part of its strategic HR initiatives.

This was highlighted by Director of Group Human Resources TGI Group, Akinkunle Akinpelu, during the “Green and Digital Jobs: Expanding the Frontiers and Pragmatic Approach towards the Creation of Decent Jobs” panel at the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) summit in Abuja, recently.

“TGI is deeply committed to sustainability, which is a core element of our HR strategy as well. In the past five years, we have hired hundreds of young professionals worldwide to tackle environmental challenges. Our teams work on projects ranging from afforestation and water management to energy-saving initiatives,” Akinpelu said.

TGI Group is also making significant strides in digital transformation.

“We constantly employ world-class solutions to overhaul our processes where necessary. This digital shift not only enhances efficiency but empowers a new generation of professionals bringing fresh solutions and perspectives.”

Highlighting TGI’s innovative approach, Akinpelu showcased the group’s efforts in generating renewable energy. “Our 250,000 metric tonnes rice plant in Argungu, Kebbi State operates without fossil fuels. Also, we recycle rice husks to generate power. By 2025, several of our factories will tow the same line, thereby reducing carbon emissions and promoting cleaner air,” he added.

The panel, which featured industry leaders including Mr Olasunkanmi Adenuga, MD of Workforce Nigeria; Dr Afiz Oluwatoyin, DG Industrial Training Fund (ITF); Dr Vanessa Phala, Director, International Labour Organisation (ILO) Abuja; Dr Eugene Itua, MD of Natural Eco Capita and Dr Emmanuel Okeleji, CEO Seamless HR, emphasised the critical role of green and digital jobs in Nigeria’s economic development.

TGI Group is at the forefront of this movement, demonstrating that economic growth can go hand-in-hand with environmental stewardship and digital innovation.

