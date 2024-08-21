RIYADH —King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) signed a cooperation agreement with a civil society organization to implement a project to drill 21 medium-depth solar-powered wells in the regions of Abuja, Enugu, Kano, Osun, Oyo, and Kaduna in Nigeria.



The agreement was signed by Assistant General Supervisor of the KSrelief for Operations and Programs Eng. Ahmed Al-Baiz in a ceremony held at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh.



Director of the Health and Environmental Aid Department at the KSrelief Dr. Abdullah Al-Moallem explained that the agreement aims to provide potable water for both humans and livestock, reduce deaths resulting from the consumption of polluted water, and fill the large water deficit in the regions targeted by the project, benefiting 105,000 individuals directly.



This comes within the framework of a series of humanitarian and relief projects and programs related to the water and environmental sanitation sector that Saudi Arabia is implementing through the KSrelief to improve the quality of life, provide sustainable solutions for the environment, and reduce the spread of diseases and epidemics in needy countries around the world.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).