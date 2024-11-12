The Anambra State Ministry of Environment has issued a stern warning to the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) to cease its indiscriminate cutting of trees along the Enugu-Onitsha Highway.

This action is in line with the Anambra State Environmental Management Protection and Administration Law 2024, which prohibits illegal tree cutting [1).

According to the Ministry, the trees were intentionally planted to beautify the environment, serve as carbon sinks, provide shade, and reduce air pollution.

The Ministry acknowledges EEDC’s right of way for installation but emphasises the need for sustainable tree management.

The Anambra State Government has been proactive in promoting environmental sustainability, with initiatives such as the Anambra State Waste Management Authority (ASWAMA) and the Anambra State Erosion, Watershed and Climate Change Agency (ANSEWCCA).

Governor Chukwuma Soludo has also encouraged citizens to engage in farming for food security and has commissioned projects like the Solution Arena Fruit and Vegetable Market.

Overall, the Anambra State Government is committed to protecting the environment while promoting economic growth and development.

