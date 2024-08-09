Kwara State Government, in collaboration with the National Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (N-HYPPADEC) on Thursday, commissioned and handed over N613 million erosion control project in the Patigi local government area of the state to the community to combat over eight years of erosion menace.

Speaking during the event, the managing director of the commission, Abubakar Yelwa, said that the project was driven by the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu to attend to urgent needs of the people.

The N-HYPPADEC boss, who praised commitment and support of the community on the project, which he said made completion easier, appealed to the people to take ownership of the project and ensure appropriate maintenance.

Yelwa described the project as a battle against flood and erosion, said it was aimed at improving lives, safeguarding environment, and harnessing natural gifts.

He said that the commission was also on various life-changing projects across states of operation of the commission, while he urged the state government to intervene in other areas that need urgent attention.

Also speaking, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara urged everyone to avoid activities that could compromise the integrity of the infrastructure, such as dumping of refuse in waterways.

“Together, we can protect our community from the threat of future floods and preserve the legacy of progress that we have worked so hard to achieve”, the governor, who was represented by the state commissioner for Environment, Hajia Nafisat Buge, said.

The governor, who said that the completion of the erosion project is just the beginning of a journey towards a safer and more secure future, added that it is incumbent upon every member of the community to actively participate in the maintenance and upkeep of the infrastructure.

He thus urged all community leaders and youth organisations to remain vigilant and proactive in ensuring that the project remained effective and operational.

Etsu of Patigi, Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Bologi II, commended the commission for carrying out intervention aimed at solving suffering of the people in such areas as building schools, agricultural intervention, etc.

“Before now, the General Hospital, Patigi, its quarters among other areas were threatened, but we thank God through N-HYPPADEC”.

The monarch urged people to maintain the project, adding that government had done its part. He appreciated the government and the N-HYPPADEC, saying that, “we’ll continue to ask for more as we look forward to more projects”.

He charged the government through the minister for Youth Development, Dr. Jemila Bio Ibrahim, to provide youth of the area gainful employment.

“You’re holding Kwara North flag. This is your constituency. Try and do your best possible. Provide gainful employment to youth in order to feel your presence. Everybody has his responsibility. No one should be seen shirking responsibility”.

