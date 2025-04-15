The new Volkswagen Golf is now available for sale in South Africa following its premiere in February 2025 at the Volkswagen Indaba in Kariega.

The Volkswagen Golf has a rich history in South Africa, dating back to its 1978 launch with the Mk1 (first generation), which quickly gained acclaim for reliability and performance.

Locally assembled at the Volkswagen production plant in Kariega, it became affordable and popular with South African customers.

Its success continued with the launch of the second generation model in 1984, praised for improved quality, followed by the third generation in 1993 and fourth generation in 1999, with the latter becoming a top seller in the local market.

When the new Golf was launched in South Africa in 2021, it was not offered with the 1.4 TSI engine variant. However, with the introduction of the updated model, the 1.4 TSI engine, producing 110kW, has made a return to the lineup.

It has a revamped front and rear and a new light design. The new Golf can be recognised by its new front end. Visually defining features include the Volkswagen logo, which is illuminated for the first time on the Golf, and the newly designed LED headlights.

The top-of-the-range IQ.Light LED matrix headlights incorporate a new high-performance main beam with a range of up to 500 m.

The new Golf is available in the Life, Life Plus, R-Line and R-Line Plus equipment lines.

The Golf Life \features Eco LED headlights and is connected with Wireless App Connect and a Cruise Control System. Inside, it features a 10.3-inch Infotainment Radio, six-a 10-colour Ambient Lighting Dashboard and a 10-inch Integrated Digital Cockpit. The Life derivative comes standard with 16-inch Norfolk alloy wheels.

In addition to the Life standard equipment, the Life Plus derivative features Driver Profile Selection, rear view camera, 30 colour ambient lighting and Art-velours sports comfort seats package.

The R-Line derivative features R-Line seat trim covers with head rest integrated into the seat for a sporty look, body covered bumpers in R-Line style including 17-inch Coventry alloy wheels complimented with LED plus headlamps, Park Assist with Park Distance Control, Progressive steering with sports suspension, Climatronic three-zone automatic climate control with allergen filter and controls in the rear, keyless entry, Multi-Function heated steering wheel with shifting paddles.

In addition to the R-Line standard features, the R-Line Plus is offered with IQ Matrix LED Headlights with illuminated VW front logo, power adjustable driver seat, active high beam, heated and cooling front seats, Vienna leather seats with R-Line logo in front, pedals in brushed stainless steel and 18-inch Leeds alloy wheels.

The new Golf 1.4TSI with 110kW engine is mated to an eight-speed tiptronic transmission. The engine develops maximum torque of 250Nm available between 1,500 – 4000rpm. VWSA says the Golf delivers a 6.3l/100km fuel figure and accelerates from 0–100 km/h in 8.5 seconds.

The Volkswagen Golf comes standard with a three-year/120,000 km warranty, five-year 90,000km service plan, and a 12-year anti-corrosion warranty. The service interval is 15,000 km.

Prices (VAT and emissions tax included)



- Golf 1.4 TSI 110kW Tiptronic Life - R580,900

- Golf 1.4 TSI 110kW Tiptronic Life Plus - R604,500

- Golf 1.4 TSI 110kW Tiptronic R-Line - R660,000

- Golf 1.4 TSI 110kW Tiptronic R-Line Plus - R688,100

