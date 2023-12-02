DUBAI - Balarabe Abbas Lawal, Nigerian Minister of Environment, said that the speeches delivered at the opening of COP28 conveys a state of optimism and confidence in the current summit.

In this regard, the Nigerian Minister of Environment specifically highlighted the Loss and Damage Fund, alongside calls for adaptation to climate change and the reduction of carbon footprints. Minister Lawal emphasised that COP28 is a significant platform to support Africa.

In a statement on the sidelines of COP28, Lawal pointed out that Africa is one of the most vulnerable continents to climate change and climate variability, especially the issues of desertification, food security and water scarcity, appreciating the statements that called for supporting developing countries, including the African continent.