Madica, a structured investment program focused on pre-seed African startups, has announced new investments in three technology-driven companies: Kilimo Fresh, Hakimu, and Biovana. These additions reflect Madica’s ongoing commitment to backing founders and ventures that are often overlooked by traditional venture capital.

Each startup will receive funding of up to $200,000 and participate in Madica’s 18-month support program. The program includes a customized curriculum, hands-on mentorship, executive coaching, and two fully funded immersion trips to key tech ecosystems both within Africa and internationally. Founders will also gain access to Madica’s global network of investors to support their long-term growth.

By supporting underrepresented founders, startups from underserved regions, and businesses operating in less-funded sectors, Madica aims to address the imbalance in Africa’s venture funding landscape, which is often concentrated in a few markets and among well-connected entrepreneurs. The program seeks to foster more inclusive and distributed growth across the continent.

Founded in 2022, Madica is a sector-agnostic initiative designed to tackle structural challenges within Africa’s startup ecosystem. It addresses barriers such as limited access to capital, a shortage of active investors, and insufficient mentorship opportunities. Through structured support, the program helps early-stage startups overcome key hurdles and drive innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic growth.

The selected startups, drawn from applicants across Africa, offer technology-based solutions in fast-growing sectors:

Kilimo Fresh (Tanzania), co-founded by Baraka Chijenga and Justice Mangu, connects smallholder farmers to urban markets by aggregating, processing, and distributing fresh produce through a technology-enabled supply chain, helping to reduce food waste.

Hakimu (Kenya), co-founded by Rawan Dareer, Ahmed Ahmed, and Ahmed Elbashir, is developing a pan-African legal infrastructure powered by artificial intelligence.

Biovana (Nigeria), co-founded by Estelle Dogbo and Dr. Jumi Popoola, is a data harmonization and certification platform designed to unlock African health datasets for global pharmaceutical, AI, and clinical research use.

Commenting on the new portfolio companies, Emmanuel Adegboye, Head of Madica, said, “Each new investment brings us closer to the portfolio we set out to build, one that reflects the full breadth and diversity of African entrepreneurship. These three startups join a growing community of founders we’re backing with the resources, relationships, and runway they need to succeed at this early stage. The opportunity across the continent is enormous, and we’re committed to being a crucial and consistent partner in realising it.”

“Joining the Madica portfolio is a significant moment for Hakimu. We’re revolutionising access to justice across Africa, and having a partner that understands the specific challenges and opportunities of scaling in Africa makes a real difference,” said Rawan Dareer, co-founder and CEO of Hakimu. “We’re grateful for the trust, looking forward to the hands-on support, and clear-eyed about the work ahead.”

As part of its mission to promote more equitable growth, Madica has also launched the first edition of its fundraising guidebook series, Zero to Funded: A Founder’s Guide to Pre-Seed Fundraising in Africa. This 75-page resource is designed to help early-stage African founders navigate their first fundraising process, particularly those without access to strong networks, accelerators, or prior experience.

The guide addresses common misconceptions that can hinder early investor conversations, explains how to evaluate whether raising venture capital is the right path, and outlines how to balance local market realities with global investor expectations. It also includes practical tools, templates, and checklists to support founders throughout their fundraising journey.

Madica has additionally appointed Tauriq Brown as a mentor. A seasoned venture builder and former CEO of TooMuchWiFi—one of Africa’s fastest-growing internet infrastructure companies—he brings extensive experience from roles at Rocket Internet and Mountain Partners. He will provide founders with practical, execution-focused guidance to support scaling efforts.

In line with its pan-African mandate, Madica continues to seek new investment opportunities across the continent. Startups interested in applying can visit the Madica website. Eligible companies must have a minimum viable product (MVP), early traction with paying customers, full-time founders, minimal or no institutional funding, and be headquartered in Africa.

The Madica team and its portfolio companies will convene in Morocco from April 6 to 13 for an immersion trip held alongside Gitex Africa. The program will include expert-led sessions, hands-on workshops on investment readiness, organizational development, and team building, as well as opportunities to connect with investors, customers, and ecosystem partners.

About Madica

Established in 2022, Madica is an Africa-focused pre-seed investment program supporting underrepresented, mission-driven founders. The platform is sector-agnostic and affiliated with Flourish Ventures, with a mission to empower entrepreneurs through funding and improved access to world-class company-building support.

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