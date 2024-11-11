Abu Dhabi-based Fertiglobe, the largest nitrogen fertilizer producer in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), pivoted to a net loss of $10.4 million in Q3 2024 from a net profit of $39.5 million in the year-ago period.

Analysts had estimated a net profit of $30.63 million, according to LSEG data.

Revenue fell to $495.6 million versus $525 million in Q3 2023.

In October, state energy major Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) acquired a majority stake in Fertiglobe for $3.62 billion, buying the 50% stake previously held by Netherlands-based OCI Global in the joint venture.

Fertiglobe said ADNOC will transfer its 35% equity interest in the Baytown Texas low-carbon ammonia project in the US, along with the two ammonia UAE projects to Fertiglobe.

ADNOC's stakes in the three projects will be transferred to Fertiglobe at cost.

