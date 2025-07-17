The Nigerian equities market extended its bullish run during the midweek trading session, with the All-Share Index (ASI) of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) rising by 1.80 percent to close at 128,967.08 basis points.

This strong performance lifted the year-to-date (YTD) return to 25.30 percent, signaling continued investor optimism and sustained confidence in the market.

Market capitalization increased significantly by ₦1.44 trillion, reaching ₦81.58 trillion.This reflects deepening market liquidity and heightened investor interest, as bullish sentiment continued to dominate.

Despite the overall positive tone, market breadth was slightly negative, with 41 gainers trailing 44 decliners, indicating some selective profit-taking amid broad market strength.

Sectoral performance was largely upbeat. The Banking sector led the charge with a remarkable gain of 7.02 percent, followed by Consumer Goods, Industrial Goods, and Commodities, which rose by 1.33 percent, 1.15 percent, and 0.19 percent, respectively.

However, the Insurance and Oil & Gas sectors experienced modest pullbacks, declining by 3.50 percent and 0.19 percent, respectively.

Trading activity showed significant improvement across key metrics, underlining robust market participation.

Although the number of executed deals declined by 7.09 percent, total trade value soared by 1,028.44 percent, while traded volume surged by 807.03 percent to 11.7 billion shares valued at ₦363 billion, executed across 36,635 transactions.

