Qatar - Amidst rate uncertainty in the US over higher inflation expectation due to the tariff policies, the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) on Wednesday saw its key index close in the negative, even as capitalisation add about QR3bn with gainers outnumbering losers.



The Gulf individuals were seen net profit takers as the 20-stock Qatar Index was down six points or 0.06% to 10,811.41 points, although it touched an intraday high of 10,834 points.



The transport and telecom counters witnessed higher than average selling pressure in the main market, whose year-to-date gains truncated to 2.27%.



However, about 60% of the traded constituents extended gains to investors in the main bourse, whose capitalisation added QR2.83bn or 0.44% to QR643.41bn mainly on small and microcap segments.



The Gulf institutions turned bearish in the main market, which saw as many as 418 exchange traded funds (sponsored by AlRayan Bank) valued at QR952 trade across one deal.



The Arab funds were seen net sellers, albeit at lower levels, in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the rise.



The Islamic index was seen declining slower than the main barometer of the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.



The local retail investors continued to be net profit takers but with lesser intensity in the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.



The Total Return Index was down 0.06% and the All Islamic Index by 0.01%, while the All Share Index rose 0.07% in the main market.



The transport sector index shrank 0.68%, telecom (0.;11%), banks and financial services (0.04%) and insurance (0.04%); while real estate gained 1.42%, consumer goods and services (0.84%) and industrials (0.27%).



Major shakers in the main market included Nakilat, QIIB, Doha Bank, Doha Insurance, Widam, Food, Lesha Bank, Qatar Islamic Bank, Meeza and Ooredoo.



Nevertheless, Mannai Corporation, Ezdan, Medicare Group, Beema, Mekdam Holding, QNB, Qatar Oman Investment, Qatar German Medical Devices, Salam International Investment, Industries Qatar, Gulf International Services, Mazaya Qatar, Barwa and Vodafone Qatar were among the movers in the main bourse. In the venture market, Techno Q saw its shares appreciate in value.



The Arab individual investors were net sellers to the tune of QR12.65mn compared with net buyers of QR2.25mn on Tuesday.



The Gulf institutions turned net sellers to the extent of QR6.97mn against net buyers of QR2.04mn the previous day.



The Arab funds were net profit takers to the tune of QR0.27mn compared with no major net exposure on July 15.



The foreign institutions’ net buying weakened marginally to QR31.27mn against QR34.47mn on Tuesday.



However, the domestic funds turned net buyers to the extent of QR8.05mn compared with net sellers of QR6.58mn the previous day.



The foreign individuals were net buyers to the tune of QR2.55mn against net sellers of QR0.23mn on July 15.



The local retail investors’ net profit booking declined noticeably to QR20.31mn compared to QR29.62mn on Tuesday.



The Gulf individuals’ net selling shrank perceptibly to QR1.68mn against QR2.35mn the previous day.



The main market saw 57% jump in trade volumes to 204.16mn shares, 43% in value to QR563.57mn and 53% in deals to 28,432.



In the venture market, a total of 7,249 equities valued at QR0.02mn changed hands across four transactions.

