The main index of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) lost 31.09 points (0.65%) and ended Thursday’s trading session at 4,729.58 points.

The turnover hit AED 702.71 million after 235.89 million shares were exchanged during the session.

Emaar Properties recorded the highest turnover with AED 220.48 million, while Ajman Bank dominated the trading volume with 35.40 million shares.

International Financial Advisors Holding (IFA) led the risers with 13.63%, while Al Mazaya Holding led the fallers with 9.45%.

Likewise, the benchmark index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) went down by 0.976% to 9,313.35 points.

ADX’s turnover amounted to AED 1.22 billion through the exchange of 313.04 million shares, while the market cap value reached AED 2.90 trillion.

International Holding Company (IHC) posted the highest turnover of AED 192.70 million, while Abu Dhabi National Hotels (ADNH) was the most active stock with 35.35 million shares.

Umm Al Qaiwain General Investment Company advanced the gainers with 6.93%, whereas Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) headed the decliners with 4.65%.

