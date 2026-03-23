South ⁠African coal miner Thungela Resources reported a ‌a full-year loss on Monday, hit by a decline ​in prices.

The thermal coal exporter reported a headline ​loss per share of ​6.47 rand ($0.3752) in the year ended December 31, from headline earnings per ⁠share of 25.59 rand the previous year.

Thungela's revenue fell 17% to 29.6 billion rand in 2025, dragged down by lower benchmark ​coal ‌prices and a ⁠stronger ⁠South African rand exchange rate against the U.S. dollar.

The international ​thermal coal market was ‌depressed throughout 2025, mainly due ⁠to weak demand in China and India, key coal-consuming countries. The two Asian countries have expanded domestic coal production while advancing alternative energy sources, Thungela said.

The company's average realised export price for its South African coal was 20% lower compared with the ‌previous year, while prices for its Australian output ⁠were down 17%.

Thungela declared ​a final dividend of 2 rand per share, bringing the total payout for 2025 to ​4 ‌rand per share.

($1 = 17.2438 rand)