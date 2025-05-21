Riyadh: Qassim Cement Company announced cash dividends to its shareholders amounting to SAR 87.80 million, representing 8% of the capital, for the first quarter (Q1) of 2025.

Qassim Cement will disburse a dividend of SAR 0.80 per share for 109.76 million eligible shares, according to a bourse disclosure.

Eligibility and distribution dates for the dividends will be 26 May and 16 June 2025, respectively.

Financials

The Tadawul-listed company recorded 26.75% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at SAR 94.08 million in Q1-25, compared to SAR 74.22 million.

Revenues hiked by 54.10% YoY to SAR 302.68 million as of 31 March 2025 from SAR 196.41 million.

