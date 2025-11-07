Riyadh: Sinad Holding Company’s net losses in the first nine months (9M) of 2025 shrank by 48.30% to SAR 6.10 million compared with SAR 11.80 million in 9M-24.

The loss per share decreased to SAR 0.05 as of 30 September 2025 from SAR 0.09 in the same period a year earlier, according to the financial results.

The company generated revenue amounting to SAR 1.26 billion in January-September 2025, which came 2.21% lower than SAR 1.29 billion in 9M-24.

Financial Results for Q3-25

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Sinad Holding shifted to net losses worth SAR 300,000 against a net profit of SAR 1.30 million in Q3-24.

The revenues went down 0.69% to SAR 449.60 million in Q3-25 from SAR 446.50 million in Q3-24.

On a quarterly basis, the net losses incurred in Q3-25 were 90% lower than the SAR 3 million in Q2-25 while the revenue increased by 10.33% from SAR 407.50 million.

