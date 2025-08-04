Riyadh - The net profits of Saudi Industrial Investment Group (SIIG) hit SAR 38 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, lower by 58.69% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 92 million.

Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to SAR 0.05 as of 30 June 2025, versus SAR 0.12 in H1-24, according to the financial results.

Financials for Q4-24

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, SIIG logged net profits valued at SAR 20 million, an annual drop of 68.75% from SAR 64 million.

On a quarterly basis, the Q2-25 net profit climbed by 11.11% from SAR 18 million in January-March 2025.

During the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2024, SIIG posted 79.46% YoY higher net at SAR 201 million, compared to SAR 112 million.

