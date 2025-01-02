Riyadh - Saudi Economic and Development Securities Company (SEDCO Capital) announced a cash dividend distribution of SAR 0.12 per unit to the unitholders of the SEDCO Capital REIT Fund for the October-December 2024 period.

The total value of the dividends stands at SAR 23.36 million for 186.94 million units eligible for distribution, according to a recent bourse disclosure.

The cash dividends, which represent 1.43% of the net asset value, will be disbursed on 27 February 2025.

