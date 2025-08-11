Riyadh – CATRION Catering Holding Company achieved net profits amounting to SAR 140.16 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, down 2.93% year-on-year (YoY)from SAR 144.41 million.

CATRION generated 3.86% higher revenues at SAR 1.16 billion in the six-month period that ended on 30 June 2025, compared to SAR 1.11 billion in H1-24, according to the interim financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 1.71 in the first six months (6M) of 2025, an annual drop from SAR 1.76.

Financials for Q2-25

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the Saudi group registered SAR 65.38 million in net profit, lower by 10.65% YoY than SAR 73.18 million.

Meanwhile, the revenues went up by 1.17% to SAR 571.45 million in Q2-25 from SAR 564.80 million in Q2-24.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the Q2-25 net profits plummeted by 12.55% from SAR 74.77 million in January-March 2025, whereas the revenues declined by 3.04% from SAR 589.38 million.

Dividends for H1-25

The board announced cash dividends valued at SAR 94.30 million, accounting for 11.50% of the company’s capital, for H1-25. CATRION will distribute SAR 1.15 per share for 82 million eligible shares.

Eligibility and payment dates for the dividends will be 28 August and 18 September, respectively.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

