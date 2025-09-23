Riyadh - The board members of Alujain Corporation approved the distribution of SAR 51.90 million as interim cash dividends, equivalent to 7.50% of the company’s SAR 692 million capital, for the third quarter (Q3) of 2025.

The Tadawul-listed company will pay out a dividend of SAR 0.75 per share to 69.20 million eligible shares, according to a bourse filing.

Eligibility and distribution dates are set for 30 September and 12 October 2025, respectively.

During the January-June 2025 period, Alujain Corporation incurred net losses worth SAR 4.80 million, versus net profits of SAR 20.26 million in the same period last year.

