Arab Finance: The net profits after tax of Societe Arabe Internationale de Banque (SAIB) declined by 12% year-on-year (YoY) to $30.108 million in 2025 from $34.323 million, the financial results showed.

Earnings per share (EPS) reached $0.74 at the end of December 2025, an annual drop of 5% from $0.78.

SAIB generated 14% YoY higher interest income at $500.074 million in 2025, compared to $438.809 million.

In the first nine months of 2025, the bank’s net profits after tax fell by 7% YoY to $24.666 million from $26.551 million.