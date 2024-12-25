Riyadh: The board of SABIC Agri-Nutrients Company decided, during the 22 December 2024 meeting, to distribute interim cash dividends at a total value of SAR 1.42 billion for the second half (H2) of 2024.

The company will pay SAR 3 per share, representing 30% of the share nominal value, as a dividend for 476.03 million eligible shares, according to a bourse filing.

SABIC Agri-Nutrients stated that the eligibility and distribution dates for H2-24 cash dividends will be 4 and 17 February 2024, respectively.

It is worth noting that in the first nine months (9M) of 2024, SABIC Agri-Nutrients reported an 11.48% decrease in net profit to SAR 2.37 billion in addition to a slight decline of 0.21% in revenue to SAR 8.04 billion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).